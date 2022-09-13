Capital Region Safer Bars Programs work to protect the LGBTQ community

Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry were walking hand in hand in Austin, Texas after leaving a downtown gay bar when they said a group of men attacked them in what police later investigated as a hate crime.

The couple said the assault happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. after they had left a nightclub called Rain. They were holding hands and laughing when they heard a man yell a homophobic slur as he was passing them.

“He said it loud enough for the two of us to hear, expecting a reaction from us,” said Deehring, who said he and his boyfriend both verbally defended themselves.

Then, he said, about four or five men came up behind them and began punching Perry in the face until he fell to the ground. One person kicked him in the head as he was lying unconscious, he said.

The couple was taken to a local hospital. Perry had serious injuries, including a major concussion, internal bleeding, chipped teeth and a broken nose. Deehring said he had a minor concussion and several lacerations.

While this scene may seem like a world away, having happened in Austin, Texas, similar instances like this one, where members of the LGBT community are being attacked while out enjoying themselves at local bars, are happening across the country, and, yes, right here in the Capital Region.