Tired But Smiling, This Band of “New Scots” Builds a Business

Halfway through a decade-long military career, Albany County native Jesse Sommer—then a U.S. Army paratrooper and officer in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps—had an epiphany: his place of duty was at home.

“My mother had been diagnosed with a degenerative illness, my sisters started having babies, and after bouncing around America from one duty station to the next, I realized that whatever I’d been seeking was actually right back where I left it,” Jesse told me during our interview at the Schenectady Distilling Company. “Once I knew [the Army] wasn’t going to be my career, I had to figure out what to do with my remaining time in service. That’s when it hit me.”

Shortly after the New Year in 2016, Jesse traveled to California to meet with Patrick Carey, a childhood friend who’d taken to home brewing a few years earlier. It was there that they hatched a plan.

“I’d come to see ‘time’ as life’s scarcest commodity,” Jesse said, reflecting on his decision to return to his roots. “But I also knew it to be the most crucial ingredient in a very specific agricultural product.”

“Whiskey.”