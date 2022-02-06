Boston Craft Beer Lovers React to Harpoon St. Pats Fest News

Hear ye, hear ye! Boston’s lovers of great beer and good times are reacting to the news that the party is ON. Harpoon Brewery has announced the return of their fan favorite St Patrick’s Festival! After having to cancel the 2021 St Pats Festival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the folks at Harpoon are delighted to welcome guests back to their Boston brewery campus for a weekend of beer, music, and revelry. So, round up your posse and get ready for a good time! Founder Dan Kenary explains, “Harpoon Brewery welcomes all to join us Friday, March 4th and Saturday, March 5th for our annual Harpoon St. Patrick’s Festival. Get ready to enjoy a weekend of friendly banter, live music, flowing taps, and thousands of other beer-loving folks loving the heck out of life at the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the city!”

The party will take place under heated tents outside of Harpoon’s Boston brewery. Boston’s best bands will be performing live while you have a drink in one hand and food from a local vendor in the other.

The festival will kick off on Friday, March 4th starting at 6pm. Your favorite Harpoon brews will be flowing while local band Comanchero will get the crowd dancing. Comanchero will be followed by Colum Cille Pipes & Drums (Bagpipes & all) from 7:15 – 7:45PM.

Then, don’t miss out on the Ceremonial Tapping of the keg. Gather around the main stage at 8pm and get ready to raise a glass and say a cheer to the start of the wonderful St. Patrick’s season! The Ceremonial Tapping will be followed by live music from crowd-favorite U2 Tribute band, Joshua Tree. To close out the evening, Boston party band 7 Day Weekend will kick the vibe up a notch with a set that is sure to get your body moving and send you dancing off into the night. Tickets for Friday are $30 (includes 1 drink ticket) or $45 (includes 3 drink tickets) and are available HERE.

As for Saturday, the party fires back up at noon and goes into the evening until 7pm. Enjoy the fresh air, a cold beer, and lunch from local food vendors as Keir Byrnes kicks off the live music. His performance will be followed by Dicey Riley from 1:00-1:45pm. Get your Irish on as Colum Cille Pipes and Drums kick off their set from 2:15-2:45.

Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos will perform at 3pm, before Inside Out comes up to Jam. DJ J-Wall will round out the night with a set perfect for dancing with a Harpoon beer in hand. Click here for the complete live music schedule for both days.

Tickets for Saturday are $35 (includes 1 drink ticket) or $50 (includes 3 drink tickets) and are available HERE. As the world opens back up, it’s a perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy a festival! And there’s no better excuse than a St. Patrick’s Festival! So, gather your friends and drinking-buddies and get ready to party at the brewery. Then, as the Harpoon Logo goes: Love Beer, Love Life!

Tickets are on sale now for this event. Pre-purchase tickets in advance (strongly encouraged). All tickets are non-refundable, please be sure you purchase tickets for the correct day! BEWARE OF COUNTERFEIT TICKETS. The brewery cannot offer refunds for illegitimate tickets. Day of tickets will be available if the festival does not sell out. You will still need to pre-purchase the ticket before coming into the festival. Tickets are valid during the entire entrance operating hours.

This event is 21+ all attendees must have a valid government issued ID to gain entrance. Per the City of Boston, all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination in order to be admitted into the festival. Click here for more information and frequently asked question.