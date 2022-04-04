Long Islanders Welcome NYS Brewers for Festival at Belmont

As the weather shifts from cold and dreary to warm and sunny, and the world reopens after 2 years of Covid-fatigue, Long Islanders are excited about getting back outside and looking forward to a good time. On April 30th, they’ll get the chance to do just that at the NYS Craft Brewers Festival at Belmont Park.

The New York State Brewers Association happily announced that, after a 2 year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 2nd annual New York State Craft Brewers Festival – LONG ISLAND will take place on Saturday, April 30th at the historic Belmont Park Racetrack. This celebration of NYS craft beer will bring together 50+ New York breweries from every corner of the state to offer a diverse array of craft beer, including classic styles, rarities, and award-winning beers. In addition to sipping on unlimited 3oz samples of New York State craft beer, ticket holders will have the opportunity to experience world class horse racing throughout the day from the Grandstand.

The NYS Brewers Festival is not your typical run-of-the-mill brewfest in a box. Instead, this event offers enthusiasts an intimate opportunity to meet the people behind the craft – brewery owners, brewers, and brewery staff will be pouring at the event – not volunteers! There will also be savory eats available for purchase on-site.